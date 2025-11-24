Joey Temprile is the co-host of the Canadian Bitcoiners Podcast, known for analysis of Bitcoin, markets, and culture. He blends macro commentary with reflections on faith and modern life.
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
PODCAST: Joey Temprile on the Philosophy of Bitcoin and Decentralization
Understanding why a financial trade resonates so strongly with a generation
Nov 24, 2025
The Phil Bak Podcast
The Phil Bak Podcast takes you deep into the worlds of economics, investing and entrepreneurship as Phil talks to the innovators who challenge conventional thinking and exploring the narratives that are driving market moves.The Phil Bak Podcast takes you deep into the worlds of economics, investing and entrepreneurship as Phil talks to the innovators who challenge conventional thinking and exploring the narratives that are driving market moves.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes