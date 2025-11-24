BakStack

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

PODCAST: Joey Temprile on the Philosophy of Bitcoin and Decentralization

Understanding why a financial trade resonates so strongly with a generation
Phil Bak's avatar
Phil Bak
Nov 24, 2025

Joey Temprile is the co-host of the Canadian Bitcoiners Podcast, known for analysis of Bitcoin, markets, and culture. He blends macro commentary with reflections on faith and modern life.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Phil Bak
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture