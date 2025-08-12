BakStack

PODCAST: Leyla Kunimoto - LP Masterclass

Aug 12, 2025
Leyla Kunimoto from Accredited Investor Insight gives a masterclass on LP investing. She explains how LPs evaluate venture capital pitch decks, explains how Private Equity Real Estate differs from NAV REITs and Private REITs, whether PE managers are better investment than their funds, the market’s lukewarm response to the PRIV ETF, and ends with an explanation to the persistent gap between public and private real estate prices.

