PODCAST: Nick Maggiulli Explains The Wealth Ladder

A thoughtful framework for building wealth, and using money as a tool for freedom rather than ego
Phil Bak
Aug 04, 2025
Nick Maggiulli joins Phil Bak to talk through The Wealth Ladder — a thoughtful framework for building wealth and using money as a tool for freedom, rather than ego. Nick explains the psychology of spending, lifestyle creep, risk management, and the difference between grocery freedom and yacht regret.

