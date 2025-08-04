Nick Maggiulli joins Phil Bak to talk through The Wealth Ladder — a thoughtful framework for building wealth and using money as a tool for freedom, rather than ego. Nick explains the psychology of spending, lifestyle creep, risk management, and the difference between grocery freedom and yacht regret.
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
PODCAST: Nick Maggiulli Explains The Wealth Ladder
A thoughtful framework for building wealth, and using money as a tool for freedom rather than ego
Aug 04, 2025
The Phil Bak Podcast
The Phil Bak Podcast takes you deep into the worlds of economics, investing and entrepreneurship as Phil talks to the innovators who challenge conventional thinking and exploring the narratives that are driving market moves.The Phil Bak Podcast takes you deep into the worlds of economics, investing and entrepreneurship as Phil talks to the innovators who challenge conventional thinking and exploring the narratives that are driving market moves.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Share this post