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PODCAST: The CRE Deal Junkie

Andrew Jeffrey talks cap rates, bad incentives, AI underwriting, tokenization, and why SF multifamily is the contrarian CRE trade hiding in plain sight.
Phil Bak's avatar
Phil Bak
May 04, 2026

You can follow Andrew’s writings on CRE deals, data, risks and investment trends on X/twitter at https://x.com/credealjunkie and on substack here:

CRE Deal Junkie
Deep dives into real estate trends to keep you ahead of the competition
By Andrew Jeffery

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