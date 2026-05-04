You can follow Andrew’s writings on CRE deals, data, risks and investment trends on X/twitter at https://x.com/credealjunkie and on substack here:
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PODCAST: The CRE Deal Junkie
Andrew Jeffrey talks cap rates, bad incentives, AI underwriting, tokenization, and why SF multifamily is the contrarian CRE trade hiding in plain sight.
May 04, 2026
The Phil Bak Podcast
The Phil Bak Podcast takes you deep into the worlds of economics, investing and entrepreneurship as Phil talks to the innovators who challenge conventional thinking and exploring the narratives that are driving market moves.The Phil Bak Podcast takes you deep into the worlds of economics, investing and entrepreneurship as Phil talks to the innovators who challenge conventional thinking and exploring the narratives that are driving market moves.
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