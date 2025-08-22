Apollo and State Street shocked the ETF world with their Private Credit ETF filing last year. It came out of nowhere, and was the first real action among endless talk from the fund world about offering real access to private assets inside a liquid vehicle with natural price discovery.

It was a real breakthrough moment, and it offered the promise of opening up a massive asset class to ETF and Mutual Fund product developers, in an investment world where innovation has gone stale.

There were possibilities for innovation, and for fraud, and for the best people to institute best practices that the entire industry would follow. For a product development nerd like myself, it was really exciting.

I even wrote a comment letter to the SEC in favor of the filing, despite no commercial interest in it, and potentially competitive interests down the road. I just wanted to see some real innovation happen.

It is now a year later, and so far my early enthusiasm has not been realized by real world impact. While the SEC approved the filing, no one knows if there were back-room constraints placed on the fund. We aren’t privy to those conversations.

But we do know what the fund has held, and the lukewarm reception that ETF investors have given it.

Nobody has done a better job of covering and exposing PRIV’s issues than Connor MacWilliams. If you are interested in this stuff, then I highly recommend subscribing to Connor’s Substack. He is a former index operations analyst, battery-powered extrovert and current ETF consultant. He wrote up the following guest-post for us, detailing PRIV’s issues in year one:

Outer Beach Conor – PRIV and More

I’m Conor MacWilliams and I write the Outer Beach Conor Substack.

My background is working for and helping to build indexing businesses across a bunch of different assets classes, so I’m a passive wonk. I enjoy beta. I like systematic investing. I like it when you get what’s on the tin from a product.

I initially started my Substack as a way to shout into the void about trends in the ETF industry that bothered me. It’s ended up becoming a bit of a personal quest to keep the light shining on private markets (mostly private credit) as they rip and bite at the heels of retail investors, especially in ETFs.

Where Did We Start:

The first post I did on PRIV was kind of a lark.

I had decided to hang a shingle out as a consultant after some unsuccessful and incredibly soul-sucking interview processes following a layoff. I got some sage advice from a few folks including Dave Nadig (thank you again, Dave!) that I should start writing about topics that both let me show off some of my analytical skills and express some of my opinions on an ETF market that seems to be changing from being an investor-focused and customer-driven industry into one more focused on fee extraction via marketing and obfuscation.

Diving into covering private credit in public markets was a fun way for me to keep my analyst bona fides fresh in a newer asset class. I also really wanted to highlight the annoying (to me) disparities that arise when pricing assets trading on a public exchange versus private assets changing hands between State Street and Apollo.

As PRIV evolved and my consulting business grew, the posts began to focus more heavily on data quality in the public facing files that SSGA (now SSIM) was posting every day on their fund page. Files were regularly posted riddled with errors. I catalogued as many of these errors as I could and tried to make sense of what possible process issues, they were running into referencing my time at S&P Dow Jones doing index operations.

This cataloguing culminated with me filing an SEC complaint against them in late April. The post went slightly viral and I was quoted in a whole bunch of publications (Thanks to everyone who did!).

I think this quote sums up my general sentiment on how this product is being handled:

Let’s pull back and look at who we’re talking about. This is State Street Global Advisors; they manage one of the largest and most diverse lineups of ETF products on Earth. They do business in hundreds of countries and track assets across every single market. They’ve been in the index fund business since it started. They’ve been in the ETF business SINCE THEY INVENTED IT. They should be unassailable when it comes to reliable data and publishing accurate holdings. I should not be questioning every day whether the par value and market value are operationally correct. I should be complaining about not being able to figure out how they are moving their private asset marks. Don’t worry, I am still doing that. The lack of operational quality control and QA is glaring and incredibly disheartening if I’m honest. The weight of the holdings in that file sum to 99.015992%. Let that sink in. That file, the only public facing file from SSGA available to investors related to holdings, doesn’t have assets that sum to 100%. That tells me that not a single person looked at it. It tells me they don’t have a single automated system to check BASIC data. How in the actual world would someone see a file with: Internal naming conventions Assets with zeroed out par values Weights not summing to 100%. and let it go out the door. Maybe I’m too deep in the weeds but that’s absolute madness to me.

Where Are We Now:

Since then, SSGA (now SSIM) has actually made some improvements to how they disseminate and display information on PRIV. They’ve disclosed a bit more background on the direct private assets that the fund owns. I can’t claim credit for moving the needle myself, but I know who reads my posts and I know there have been a lot of comments back to SSIM since launch.

Outside of PRIV and PRIV Accessories, I’ve covered a number of other private credit products, including a VERY novel product idea from BondBloxx that I took some umbrage with.

My drive is to educate retail investors and keep them from getting left with the proverbial bag. Right now, I do that by keeping a careful set of eyes on products that I think skirt the edge of regulatory and investor-friendly behavior. I think the ETF ecosystem and the broader market are getting murkier and many of the new products being launched are targeted and marketed in a way that promotes fee extraction.

If keeping ETF issuers and market participants honest via holdings analysis and market research is something that you enjoy, subscribe for free and follow along. I post at least once a week on Monday to cover the prior week’s action in PRIV. I’m hoping to expand my coverage over the next few months to include some new products and focus on some products that I think are doing things right.