Let’s start this one here: I am no expert in quantum computing, I am no expert in cryptography, and I have no clue when quantum capabilities hit the tipping point. I want to state that up front because while I can speak authoritatively about certain topics like market structure or ETFs, I can not speak authoritatively on this one. Having said all that, this topic is absolutely fascinating. We’ve got some very credible people shouting from the mountaintop like Chicken Little that quantum computing is on the verge of making the $1.4 Trillion Bitcoin asset entirely obsolete. And we’ve got even more credible voices dismissing the risk entirely. Much of these debates are taking place on social media, so naturally, anyone following along and hoping for honest intellectual curiosity are instead met with the intellectual equivalent of angry baboons throwing feces at each other while smirking to the audience and saying “do better”. What follows here is my analysis, which is not from a standpoint of authority or expertise, but as a product of unbiased curiosity.

There was this one time when I was a little kid when I got to go to Rye Playland, and I got lost inside the Hall of Mirrors. It was like a maze where the walls lie. You think you are walking towards the exit only to discover that you are back where you started. What you thought was up is down, what you thought was left is right.

Now you look like a bowling ball. And now you look like a string bean. And you can’t find the exit.

I haven’t felt that type of horror in my adult life, until I read the Risk Factor disclosure section of the IBIT prospectus.

What starts on page 17 doesn’t end until page 65. In a game where just thinking about a potential “risk” and adding it to a laundry list that no one will ever read somehow absolves Blackrock of any responsibility for that risk, the thorough attorneys at Blackrock have gone about thinking of everything. This includes:

Bitcoin price volatility

Lack of fundamental valuation for bitcoin

Limited history of bitcoin markets

Market manipulation risk

Concentration of bitcoin ownership

Declining adoption of bitcoin

Competition from other digital assets

Regulatory uncertainty globally

Regulatory changes in the U.S.

Tax treatment uncertainty

Bitcoin network forks

Changes to bitcoin protocol

Mining centralization risk

Mining incentive changes

Transaction fee variability

Network congestion

Cybersecurity breaches

Theft or loss of private keys

Custodian failure

Dependence on third-party service providers

Prime execution agent failure

Cash custodian risk

Index/pricing source inaccuracies

NAV calculation errors

Authorized participant concentration

AP withdrawal or inactivity

Premium/discount volatility

Suspension of creations/redemptions

Trading halts on exchanges

Liquidity constraints

Shares not redeemable by retail investors

Conflicts of interest among affiliates

Sponsor discretion over operations

Ability to amend agreements without shareholder approval

Extraordinary expenses charged to the Trust

Force majeure events

Technology and infrastructure failures

And now, we can add one more: Quantum Break Risk. Read for yourself:

This was not covered in The Intelligent Investor.

Let’s see if we can get a better understanding of what this means. We will assess the risk of a coming quantum attack on bitcoin, and we’ll try to understand:

“At-Rest” attacks versus “On-Spend” attacks

Timeline and severity of the risks

Incentives to act

Dormant assets (“lost coins”)

Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC)

New address formats (e.g., BIP 360)

Transaction throttling mechanisms

External intervention (legal/regulatory)

The security model underpinning modern cryptocurrencies rests on a specific set of cryptographic assumptions that, until recently, were widely considered durable over long time horizons. That assumption is now being revisited in light of advances in quantum computing.