Phil sits down with Randall Zisler to discuss real estate and REITs. Randall is the co-founder of Zisler Capital Associates and a highly respected academic with a number of works on real estate investing, economics, and finance. In his conversation with Phil, he shares a wealth of knowledge pertaining to real estate valuations, REITs, public vs private real estate investment, and more.
Randall Zisler: The Mythology of Real Estate
Phil sits down with Randall Zisler to discuss real estate and REITs. Randall is the co-founder of Zisler Capital Associates and a highly respected academic with a number of works on real estate investing, economics, and finance. In his conversation...
Jan 25, 2024
The Phil Bak Podcast
The Phil Bak Podcast takes you deep into the worlds of economics, investing and entrepreneurship as Phil talks to the innovators who challenge conventional thinking and exploring the narratives that are driving market moves.The Phil Bak Podcast takes you deep into the worlds of economics, investing and entrepreneurship as Phil talks to the innovators who challenge conventional thinking and exploring the narratives that are driving market moves.
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