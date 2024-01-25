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Randall Zisler: The Mythology of Real Estate
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Randall Zisler: The Mythology of Real Estate

Phil sits down with Randall Zisler to discuss real estate and REITs. Randall is the co-founder of Zisler Capital Associates and a highly respected academic with a number of works on real estate investing, economics, and finance. In his conversation...
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Phil Bak
Jan 25, 2024

Phil sits down with Randall Zisler to discuss real estate and REITs. Randall is the co-founder of Zisler Capital Associates and a highly respected academic with a number of works on real estate investing, economics, and finance. In his conversation with Phil, he shares a wealth of knowledge pertaining to real estate valuations, REITs, public vs private real estate investment, and more.

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