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Ranjan Roy: How to arbitrage Doordash pizza delivery prices?
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Ranjan Roy: How to arbitrage Doordash pizza delivery prices?

Ranjan Roy, Founder & CEO of The Edge Group and author of The Margins on Substack, joins Phil to tell the story of how he arbitraged pizza prices on Doordash and to discuss content creation, antitrust issues, Silicon Valley "platform" business...
Phil Bak's avatar
Phil Bak
Jul 27, 2020

Ranjan Roy, Founder & CEO of The Edge Group and author of The Margins on Substack, joins Phil to tell the story of how he arbitraged pizza prices on Doordash and to discuss content creation, antitrust issues, Silicon Valley "platform" business economics, Robinhood and the game-ification of trading, and more.

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