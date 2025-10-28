This is a fun little gift for paid subscribers.

The paid version of this substack is intended to give asset management professionals value-added content that keeps their finger on the pulse of the future of asset management.

I was researching the SEC’s Project Crypto this afternoon and found it very difficult to navigate the SEC website to get any meaningful insights from the 250+ public comment letters that have been submitted. Just finding out what asset management firms are advocating for, or HFTs, or non-profits, etc. was extremely difficult to do. So I loaded every comment letter into a dedicated LLM.

This tool allows you to ask any question you can think of, with the 251 comment letters as source material. You can get summaries, trends, specific/outlier concerns, data points cited, and on and on.

The firms commenting include:

Accounting (E&Y, Deloitte, KPMG, PwC)

Asset Managers (Fidelity, Van Eck)

Financial infrastructure (Nasdaq, Broadridge)

Market Makers (Andreessen Horowitz,

VCs (Citadel, Virtu, Jump)

Top-tier law firms

Industry advocacy groups (Sifma, Better Markets)

Academics

Crypto innovators

Hope this tool is useful, and please do share any interesting findings with me. Link for paid subscribers after the break.