Tokenization was always this thing that might happen in the future. It was theoretical. It lived in the future.

You had some white papers and you had glossy-eyed crypto conference attendees telling you that every asset would be tokenized.

It was easy to ignore, and it was easy to dismiss.

All of that has changed. Not the technology, that’s the same as it has been all along. Something else has changed.

There was a congressional hearing yesterday on Tokenization and the Future of Securities: Modernizing Our Capital Markets. Don’t worry, my dear subscribers, I listened to the whole thing so that you don’t have to.

And sure enough, three and a half very long hours into this hearing it started to get interesting. Nasdaq’s John Zecca:

“[Tokenization allows you to] bypass the Byzantine system that exists right now. A single corporate action leads to 110,000 other actions across the system, as everyone has to implement it. It costs $34 Million per corporate action. So if this is adopted at scale and you can bypass some of that or streamline some of this, imagine the cost savings that they can deploy to jobs in Indiana.”

Market structure efficiency is an Indiana jobs initiative

$34 Million per corporate action! That is mind-blowing.

Back when I was at NYSE every time an ETF issuer wanted to change their fund name, or God forbid their ticker, it was a huge mess of sending various data notices and emails, and then predictable complaints from the issuers about why Yahoo Finance or some other free site is still showing the old fund information. The whole process was totally inefficient.

But even back then I couldn’t imagine a process as antiquated as a chain of 110,000 actions taken across the industry at a cost of $34 Million.

Can we get a system upgrade, please? Does that not convince you that it’s time for it?

This isn’t about reinventing finance. It’s about fixing it, or even maintaining it.

And once you see that, all of these recent tokenization announcements start looking like inevitabilities.

Let’s start with the exchanges.

We last covered the DTCC no-action letter and speculated that this was being done in conjunction with Nasdaq ahead of their tokenization initiative. We were right.

Now the New York Stock Exchange is building a new market from scratch. A separate venue where securities are issued natively on blockchain rails, trade around the clock, and settle instantly.

Nasdaq had chosen a different path. Nasdaq was using the same tickers, same infrastructure, and same protections. They were adding tokenization as a new settlement layer.

At first glance, the two proposals look aligned. Underneath, they’re making opposite bets.

One is saying the system is too constrained to evolve. The other is saying the system is too important to replace.

That’s the twist.

Because it reveals what this moment actually is. Not a technology shift. A fork in market structure.

And once that fork appears, everything upstream starts moving.

Asset managers, quietly at first.

Franklin Templeton is putting all of their ETFs on-chain. The fund shares will be able to move instantly. They can be used as collateral, transferred across platforms, and integrated directly into financial workflows.

It doesn’t feel dramatic. Until you realize what changed.

A fund share used to be a static claim. Now it’s a functional object. It moves. It settles. It interacts.

Faster settlement reduces risk. Programmability creates new use cases. Interoperability expands distribution. None of this requires a revolution. Just a gradual preference for the asset that does more.

That’s how shifts actually happen.

Not through replacement. Through selection.

And then you get to real estate. Whatever inefficiencies there are with modern equities is measured in fractional basis points. The inefficiencies in trading modern real estate are measured in percentage points.

Transactions take months. Data is fragmented. Every deal is bespoke. Every diligence process is rebuilt from scratch. The same asset can have completely different valuations based on it’s product wrapper, or who is analyzing it.

It’s not just slow. It’s structurally inconsistent.

Which is why tokenization hits differently here. The efficiency gains aren’t incremental. They’re orders of magnitude.

But there’s a catch: Tokenization doesn’t solve the hardest problem in real estate. It exposes it. That problem isn’t settlement speeds or anything like that. It is trust.

Trust is the reason that this shift doesn’t end with exchanges or asset managers. It ends with a new layer. It ends with the Trust Layer.

A layer that determines whether an asset can actually function in this new system. Whether its data can be verified. Whether its history can be trusted. Whether it can move across platforms without being re-underwritten every time.

In public markets, that layer already exists. In real estate, it doesn’t.

That’s why we started Skyline Standard.

Not to tokenize real estate. That will happen anyway.

But to make tokenized real estate actually work.

Because when markets speed up, the weakest point becomes the truth underneath them. And the firms that understand that early don’t just adapt to the new system.

They define it.

The tokenization of equity market structure moved slowly, and then suddenly. The tokenization of real estate will do the same.