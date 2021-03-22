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Stephen Sikes: The Retail Revolution
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Stephen Sikes: The Retail Revolution

Stephen Sikes, COO of Public, joins the podcast to talk retail trading and why the segment is growing exponentially. Stephen explains how payment for order flow works and why Public chose to stop accepting PFOF on their platform. The conversation...
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Phil Bak
Mar 22, 2021

Stephen Sikes, COO of Public, joins the podcast to talk retail trading and why the segment is growing exponentially. Stephen explains how payment for order flow works and why Public chose to stop accepting PFOF on their platform. The conversation includes insights into social media, investor education, the difference between investing and gambling, and more.

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