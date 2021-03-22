Stephen Sikes, COO of Public, joins the podcast to talk retail trading and why the segment is growing exponentially. Stephen explains how payment for order flow works and why Public chose to stop accepting PFOF on their platform. The conversation includes insights into social media, investor education, the difference between investing and gambling, and more.
Stephen Sikes: The Retail Revolution
Stephen Sikes, COO of Public, joins the podcast to talk retail trading and why the segment is growing exponentially. Stephen explains how payment for order flow works and why Public chose to stop accepting PFOF on their platform. The conversation...
Mar 22, 2021
The Phil Bak Podcast
The Phil Bak Podcast takes you deep into the worlds of economics, investing and entrepreneurship as Phil talks to the innovators who challenge conventional thinking and exploring the narratives that are driving market moves.The Phil Bak Podcast takes you deep into the worlds of economics, investing and entrepreneurship as Phil talks to the innovators who challenge conventional thinking and exploring the narratives that are driving market moves.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes