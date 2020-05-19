Phil is joined by the "Quant of Asia" Tariq Dennison. Tariq is the Founder of GFM Asset Management based in Hong Kong. Tariq explains what life has been like in Asia since Covid-19 hit, and how Hong Kong in particular has managed to contain the virus. Tariq then shares his outlook on a number of Asian and EM countries and currencies, and explains why he is bearish on gold as an investment.
Tariq Dennison: What is the Outlook for Asia & EM?
Phil is joined by the "Quant of Asia" Tariq Dennison. Tariq is the Founder of GFM Asset Management based in Hong Kong. Tariq explains what life has been like in Asia since Covid-19 hit, and how Hong Kong in particular has managed to contain the virus....
May 19, 2020
The Phil Bak Podcast
The Phil Bak Podcast takes you deep into the worlds of economics, investing and entrepreneurship as Phil talks to the innovators who challenge conventional thinking and exploring the narratives that are driving market moves.The Phil Bak Podcast takes you deep into the worlds of economics, investing and entrepreneurship as Phil talks to the innovators who challenge conventional thinking and exploring the narratives that are driving market moves.
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