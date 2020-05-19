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Tariq Dennison: What is the Outlook for Asia & EM?
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Tariq Dennison: What is the Outlook for Asia & EM?

Phil is joined by the "Quant of Asia" Tariq Dennison. Tariq is the Founder of GFM Asset Management based in Hong Kong. Tariq explains what life has been like in Asia since Covid-19 hit, and how Hong Kong in particular has managed to contain the virus....
Phil Bak's avatar
Phil Bak
May 19, 2020

Phil is joined by the "Quant of Asia" Tariq Dennison. Tariq is the Founder of GFM Asset Management based in Hong Kong. Tariq explains what life has been like in Asia since Covid-19 hit, and how Hong Kong in particular has managed to contain the virus. Tariq then shares his outlook on a number of Asian and EM countries and currencies, and explains why he is bearish on gold as an investment.

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