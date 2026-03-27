The RIA industry is grappling with tension these days. Firms are growing, revenues look great, but the cost of staying independent keeps creeping higher. Technology, compliance, hiring, succession. It all adds up. And eventually, most owners are presented with the same binary choice: keep grinding it out alone, or sell to an aggregator or private equity platform and accept the tradeoffs that come with it.

Neither option feels quite right if you actually care about what you built.

My friend Julian Heron has come up with a better option. His idea is simple, but structurally ambitious: what if you could give RIAs the benefits of scale, liquidity, and shared infrastructure without taking away control or putting the entire platform on the market. In this guest-post, he lays out how his Sovereign Path Fund is built around permanent capital and founder governance.

I think this is very innovative, hope you will too.

-Phil

Guest post by Julian Heron, CFA

Julian Heron is the founder of Credentialed Wealth Advisors, PeerPoint Funds and the architect of the Sovereign Path Fund, a permanent-capital vehicle designed to give independent RIAs enterprise scale, liquidity, and succession solutions without selling to an aggregator or PE firm. Before entering the RIA industry, he spent years inside one of the most successful decentralized roll-ups in American business history. He is building the Sovereign Path Fund alongside a growing cohort of founder-level RIA firms. This is his first guest post on BakStack.

Before I ever set foot in the RIA world, I was lucky enough to be part of a very unusual company in office technology called Global Imaging Systems.

GIS was a decentralized “family of companies.” They invested heavily in people, measured every KPI imaginable, and built real enterprise-level infrastructure. But the non-negotiable was local independence. Employees stayed employees. Local brands stayed local brands. Decision-making stayed close to the customer.

The result was a company that consistently outperformed industry benchmarks on growth, margins, and retention — not by centralizing control, but by decentralizing it. GIS proved something I carry with me to this day: you don’t have to choose between scale and independence. You can have both if you build the structure right.

That idea stuck with me when I left and eventually became an independent financial advisor.

And then I ran face-first into the growth treadmill.

If you’re an RIA owner reading this on Phil’s blog, you already know the feeling. AUM is up. Revenue looks great on paper. But behind the scenes, you’re hiring faster than you’d like, technology costs keep climbing, compliance is eating your weekends, and there’s this nagging question about what happens to all of it when you’re ready to step back. Michael Kitces has documented this dynamic extensively: as firms grow, overhead and complexity tend to rise right alongside revenue, squeezing the margins and freedom that made independence attractive in the first place.

The industry has a word for the solution: sell.

Sell to an aggregator. Sell to a PE-backed platform. Take some chips off the table, get access to shared resources, and let someone else deal with the operational headaches.

The problem is what comes after.

I’ve talked to enough RIA owners who’ve gone through it to know the pattern. The first year feels like a relief. By year two, the reporting requirements multiply, the mandates tighten, and the culture starts shifting. By year three, the PE clock is ticking — because PE doesn’t buy your firm to hold it forever. They buy it to sell it again, ideally at a higher multiple, within a defined time horizon. Your firm becomes a line item in someone else’s exit strategy.

And if you’re the kind of advisor who broke away from a wirehouse or a broker-dealer in the first place — someone who left precisely because you wanted to control how you serve your clients — watching that independence erode is gut-wrenching.

That’s the false choice. Stay independent and drown in operational drag, or sell out and watch the thing you built get absorbed into someone else’s playbook.

I refused to accept that those were the only two options.

Here is where I should tell you about the moment this crystallized for me, because it didn’t come from a white paper or a conference panel. It came from a conversation.

I was sitting with an RIA owner — a founder, mid-career, firm doing north of $200 million in AUM. Great business. Great clients. And he was miserable. Not because the business was failing, but because he could see two roads ahead and neither one led where he wanted to go.

He didn’t want to sell it. He loved his clients. He loved his team. But he also couldn’t keep doing everything himself, and he couldn’t afford to build the infrastructure he needed without giving up equity or control.

I remember thinking: this is the same problem GIS solved thirty years ago in copiers and printers. And the same problem Banc One solved in regional banking. And the same problem Constellation Software solved in vertical-market software companies. Fragmented industries full of owner-operators who are too big to be small and too small to be big, stuck between going it alone and getting swallowed.

In every one of those cases, someone built a structure that gave independent operators the benefits of scale — shared services, benchmarking, buying power, talent development — without taking away their autonomy. The local company stayed local. The owner stayed in charge. The holding structure existed to serve the operators, not the other way around.

But here’s what also happened in every one of those cases: eventually, the holding company got sold. GIS was acquired by Xerox. Banc One merged into JPMorgan Chase. The PE clock, or the public-market pressure, eventually caught up.

So, when I sat down to design something for RIAs, I started with that failure mode. How do you build the decentralized family-of-companies’ model but engineer out the forced exit? How do you give owners the upside of scale and liquidity without handing someone else the right to sell the whole thing out from under them?

That question became the Sovereign Path Fund.

The fund is structured as permanent capital. There is no PE sponsor with a fund life and a return hurdle that forces a liquidity event. There is no aggregator looking to bolt you onto a platform and then flip the platform in five years.

RIA owners contribute their firm’s equity into the fund using a Section 721 exchange — the same tax-deferred mechanism that partnerships have used for decades. The fund holds the equity. The owner keeps running their firm. They get units in a diversified vehicle, which means they’ve gone from having 100% of their net worth concentrated in a single practice to holding a diversified position across a portfolio of RIA firms. That’s real risk reduction that doesn’t require selling.

Inside the fund, firms share enterprise resources — technology, compliance infrastructure, benchmarking, operational best practices — the same way GIS companies shared a platform without losing their local identity. The fund charges a transparent platform fee. That’s it. No performance fees skimmed off the top. No hidden management company economics. Owners keep their cash flows and control their day-to-day operations.

The fund is designed to support liquidity windows and, over time, pledge-based lending against units, so owners can access capital without triggering a taxable sale. For succession, the structure allows for generational transitions — Gen 2 leaders can earn equity in the fund, aligning them with the long-term health of the portfolio, not just the firm they happen to work at.

I realize how this sounds. It sounds too clean. So let me be honest about what makes this hard.

Building this has been the most challenging professional undertaking of my life, and I’ve had a few.

The first challenge was credibility. We’re pre-launch. We don’t have a ten-year track record to point to. We don’t have a hundred firms on the platform. We have modeled a Monte Carlo simulation across more than 300 randomly generated RIA firm profiles of varying sizes — that show the economics work for the vast majority of independent firms in our target range. But modeling isn’t a track record. It’s a hypothesis. And asking a successful RIA owner to contribute their life’s work into a hypothesis requires a level of trust that takes time to build.

The second challenge was governance. When you’re designing a vehicle where the investors are also the operators, the governance has to be bulletproof. Every incentive has to be aligned. Every conflict has to be anticipated and addressed in the documents. Who decides on liquidity windows? Who approves new firms entering the fund? What happens if a firm underperforms? What protection exists against the fund itself being sold or restructured against the owners’ wishes?

“We’ve spent a disproportionate amount of time on governance and structuring. Not because it’s sexy, but because if the governance is wrong, none of the economics matter.” This has to be a structure that a sophisticated RIA owner — someone who reads Kitces, who benchmarks against Schwab’s data, who has seen every pitch from every aggregator — can look at and say: “The incentives are aligned. The conflicts are managed. I trust this.”

The third challenge is the one I think about most: launch. Our first cohort of founder firms will represent 100% of the fund but will still be small in scale. That’s a feature in some ways — these firms aren’t “selling into” someone else’s machine; they are building the machine together. But it also means the early portfolio is concentrated, and if we don’t sequence admissions thoughtfully, otherwise the platform build out won’t match our promises- and that cannot happen. Further, these founders’ firm principals are likely to become heads of the platform in the future; who they are, how, and what they built matter.

“The fourth challenge is education. This fund touches almost everything an RIA owner cares about — tax efficiency, succession, growth without debt, technology integration, best practices, Gen 2 equity, and more. But most advisors don’t think in terms of business models or holding-company structures. They’ve never had to. Roll-ups and aggregators show up with a simple pitch: here’s a check, sign here. Our pitch requires an owner to understand how a permanent-capital fund works, why a 721 exchange matters, and what a decentralized platform can actually do for their firm. That’s a heavy lift. Luckily, it’s also a filter — the owners who take the time to understand the model tend to be exactly the kind of people we want building this with us.”

I want to address something that Phil’s readers in particular will appreciate, because this audience understands how structures create incentives, and how incentives create outcomes.

The RIA aggregator model works great — for the aggregator. PE buys platforms, loads them with cheap debt, bolts on firms, grows the top line, and exits at a higher multiple. The advisors who sell in get liquidity and, usually, a decent earnout if they hit their targets. But the structure is fundamentally designed to extract value for the PE fund’s LPs, not to maximize the long-term independence or economics of the advisors.

That’s not a moral judgment. It’s just how PE works. Phil wrote about this exact dynamic in insurance with his PE Sausage Factory piece — the misalignment between who takes the risk and who captures the upside when PE enters a traditionally relationship-driven, long-duration business. The same pattern is playing out in the RIA space.

The Sovereign Path Fund is an attempt to build the opposite incentive structure. The fund exists to serve the RIA owners, because the RIA owners are the fund. There is no external GP extracting carried interest. There is no seven-year fund life with a forced exit. The permanent capital structure means the only way this works is if the underlying firms thrive over the long term.

That’s the bet. And it’s a bet I’m making with my own capital and career, not just with other people’s money.

So why make this bet instead of just continuing with my own RIA?

Because I believe we have an obligation to defend the entrepreneurs who shape this country. Independent RIA owners aren’t just running businesses. They are sitting across the table from families, retirees, and small business owners, helping them make some of the most important financial decisions of their lives. When PE rolls up those firms and puts them on a clock, something real is lost — not just for the advisor, but for the clients and communities those advisors serve.

There’s a broader point here too. Private equity and family offices have always had access to structures like this — permanent capital, tax-efficient transitions, shared infrastructure. Retail investors and independent operators have not. Over time, this fund is designed to change that. To give everyday advisors and, eventually, their clients access to the same kind of vehicle that institutional money has enjoyed for decades.

Maybe that’s a small corner of the world. But protecting the people who chose independence over the easy path, and building something that keeps that choice viable for the next generation — that matters to me. I’m all in for it.

I started this post with GIS because that experience showed me what’s possible when you build a structure that trusts local operators. It also showed me what happens when that structure eventually gets sold to someone who doesn’t share those values.

The Sovereign Path Fund is my attempt to build the version that doesn’t get sold. Permanent capital. Founder governance. No PE clock.

If you’re an RIA owner in the $50M to $500M AUM range, and you’ve been looking at the aggregator pitch and thinking “there has to be another way” — there is. We’re building it.

It’s early. It’s pre-launch. And I’d rather be honest about that than pretend we’re further along than we are. But the structure is designed, the governance is built, the modeling is done, and we’re actively recruiting founder-level firms who want to help shape what this becomes.

If you want to see what this kind of structure might have meant for your last ten years and your next ten — with all the risks and trade-offs on the table — I’d welcome the conversation.

If you’d like to learn more visit: www.sovereignpathfund.com