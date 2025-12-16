You can have the best appliances and gadgets in the world, they won’t do a thing for you. If they need to be plugged in and you don’t have your own on-site solar system, none of those appliances are worth a damn. Not without a well maintained electrical grid that you can plug into.

Financial markets work the same. It doesn’t matter what stock you want to IPO, or what fund you want to list without a centralized authority that ensures that trades clear, settle and reconcile.

DTCC is the trade settlement system for liquid US markets. You don’t see it, you aren’t aware of it, and it’s the electrical grid that allows you to plug in those appliances.

For market structure nerds watching as on-chain trading goes from pipe-dream to reality right before our eyes, the SEC’s no-action letter to the DTCC is a massive milestone.

In fact, I think this is the most significant market structure announcement since Nasdaq filed for approval to tokenize stocks. Just because no one is talking about it doesn’t mean its not a big deal. In fact, it probably signals the opposite. The best opportunities aren’t shouted from rooftops but executed on quickly and quietly by the smartest operators.

Hester Peirce announced the no-action letter, and thanked Jamie Selway from Trading & Markets who also worked on the approval. They are describing it as a pilot program, so the next few months will be critical in observing real market structure benefits that will allow the proposed changes to calcify.

I have written about tokenization before, primarily in the context of real estate trading, but even for stocks this is a major change to the way assets trade.

Unless I am missing something, and I don’t think I am, this represents the biggest opportunity I’ve seen in my career. If you work in capital markets you have to stay on top of this stuff.

Here is what you need to know from the SEC’s no-action letter and the DTCC proposal: