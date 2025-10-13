Markets are finally getting interesting, and they are likely to get more interesting in the coming months. And when I choose the word “interesting” I do so to avoid hyperbole and doomerism. There are more foreboding and accurate words I could use.

Tariff wars may be the catalyst, but the set-up seems to be in private credit, consumer credit, inflation, and, as always, leverage in speculative assets.

The assets change ahead of every bear market, but the story never does. Leverage. It’s always leverage.

Risk will not be ignored. Greed will not go unpunished. These are the laws of nature and markets.

Economies and markets are cyclical, and just as the tide goes out every day, it comes back in the next. Leaves dry up and fall off every winter, and new ones sprout in the spring. Economic pullbacks are natural. We don’t have to fear them.

We don’t have to fear the natural cycles. But we do have to fear the unnatural ones. The unintended consequences of arrogant and short sighted men who believe they can override the laws of nature. That is dangerous.

Policymakers who will intentionally inflict inflation on working people to save the temporary asset price levels held by the wealthy are to be feared.

Inflation is a man made disaster

There is this idea that declining market prices define risk. We measure risk in standard deviation or downside capture or other backwards looking price metrics. Allow me to suggest an alternative view: high prices, not low prices, indicate risk.

High-priced assets are unlikely to be bought opportunistically for their intrinsic value when liquidity disappears. Low-priced assets will attract opportunistic buyers. That creates a price floor. A safety net. Declining asset prices indicate safety, rising asset prices indicate risk.

I’ll concede that in an environment where momentum algos chase other momentum algos, this framework does not work. But guess what: momentum algos and HFTs aren’t going to provide more than a thin veneer of liquidity in a true selloff. Value investors will.

And here we are: over 25,000 employees at the Federal Reserve and it seems like there isn’t a single one who can challenge their conventional wisdom. So auto loan and credit card delinquencies spike as the consumer can’t keep up with inflation, and the Fed’s only response to any market pullback with QE and rate cuts, exacerbating inflation.

This is a death spiral.

It is a death spiral that pits classes against each other. The interests of asset owners versus the interests of non asset owners.

This is how economic problems become social problems.

This is how empires collapse.

*I guess I wasn’t able to avoid hyperbole and doomerism after all. I sat down to write about my new startup, the economic backdrop was just meant for the intro. These posts go where they go once I start tapping that keyboard. It’s the keyboard’s fault, I swear.

Remember: Risk will not be ignored. Greed will not go unpunished. Winter follows fall, and winter must happen before spring comes again. These are the laws of nature and markets.