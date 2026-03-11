Life insurance and annuities are different from other financial products. They are different in how they are bought and sold, how they are regulated, and the nature of the value proposition itself.

These are long term contracts. Long term promises. Promises that stretch over decades. So their solvency, transparency, and accounting are more important than anywhere else in finance.

While banks and investment companies are regulated at the Federal level, insurance companies are regulated state by state. As you’d expect, being regulated by fifty different states with fifty different rules and fifty different priorities creates regulatory arbitrage.

For example, Vermont allows insurers to set up captive insurance companies with less capital, lower taxes, and faster approvals. Firms can move risks into these captives and back them with letters of credit instead of real cash.

So the Vermont economy becomes maple syrup, Ben & Jerry ice cream, faux communism, and a captive insurance industry. Like I said, regulatory arbitrage!

There is also another issue - an issue of competence. Each individual state doesn’t have anything close to the resources of, say, the SEC’s ~2.5 Billion budget. Relative to Federal regulators, the state departments of insurance are way outmatched by the industry they are supposed to regulate.

None of this really mattered much, because insurance companies were always so damn boring and conservative. But then, something changed. Someone came along (IYKYK) and helped demutualize the insurance companies. They became for-profit entities, and then Private Equity came along and bought them up.

So now you have PE giants that own insurance carriers who themselves own massive asset pools for their general accounts - the asset pools that back the insurance policies. This is sort of like having a slaughterhouse own a sausage factory. You assume they are packing the sausage full of fresh cuts of meat. And when they happen to be sitting on a bunch of rotting trimmings, you trust that they have either the ethics or the regulatory oversight that stops them from dumping that waste into the sausage.

Strange analogy, I know. Best I could come up with. Who wants a hot dog?

Anyway, this is the big private credit risk contagion to insurance companies. Insurance companies that always bought plain vanilla bonds are now being stuffed with private credit originated by their parent companies. This includes exotic structures, JV and LP interests, and on and on.

It is great business for the PE company. They’ve got a captive asset pool that can serve as liquidity of last resort. But it’s also a massive conflict of interest - not only on the basis of credit worthiness, but also because the parent PE company earns origination fees.

Just think about it: you are an asset originator who owns the buyer of your own assets, but the buck doesn’t stop with you. The buck stops with the insurance policyholders. The PE company gets all the liquidity benefits while the policyholders take on all the risk.

Another risk is a classic maturity mismatch: insurers and private credit funds are funding long-term, illiquid assets with shorter-term liabilities that can demand cash back sooner. That looks fine until redemptions rise, at which point the promise of liquidity collides with assets that cannot actually be sold quickly.

Then you’ve got captive reinsurance that allows insurers to move liabilities to affiliated entities rather than to independent reinsurers with real capital. Companies can transfer large liabilities while sending far less real money behind them, still taking full balance-sheet credit and effectively creating hidden leverage that makes the insurer appear stronger than it is. Life insurers are also sending liabilities into offshore structures with fewer disclosure requirements.

All of this gets super nerdy and deep in the weeds, but at the end of the day everyone just assumes that either the regulators or the rating agencies or the auditors or the analysts are on top of it all. Spoiler alert: they are not.

Nothing has blown up yet, and we’ve all been lulled into a false sense of security. The system has been cushioned by a long bull market in credit. Credit spreads are still tight. Asset marks are stable, if you want to trust them. Refinancing is available.

And while nothing has quite blown up, the clouds are forming. Defaults are rising, and UBS is warning about a possible surge in defaults as high as 15%. BlackRock gated withdrawals; Blue Owl restricted exits and is liquidating loans to pay investors.

If the whole thing breaks it’ll follow a credit cycle turning, which means recession, widening credit spreads, rising private credit defaults, redemptions, gates, liquidity mismatches, fraud discoveries, and finally, forced selling of illiquid assets which will occur at prices set by liquid and opportunistic buyers - not anywhere near where these assets are being marked now.