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Phil Bak
1d

Best comment (via text): "You can see for yourself, if you want. It is as bad as it sounds." - there was literally zero chance I wasn't going to see for myself. And boy do I wish I had heeded your warning.

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The Blind Squirrel's avatar
The Blind Squirrel
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I did not click the link. Growth moment.

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