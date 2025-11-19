The road to recessions, like the road to heaven, is paved with good intentions. I want to be clear on that. Economists and central bank policies are well-meaning. Their intentions are pure. I’m sure of that and I don’t want to imply otherwise.

And just as I’m sure of their good intentions, I am equally sure they are the road to ruin. Whether those intentions excuse disastrous outcomes is something other people can debate.

When the same mistakes are repeated without introspection or humility, it becomes harder to justify.

Inflation is a man-made disaster. There are natural cycles in this world. Seasons change four times a year. Cicadas drop in for a minute and then come back 17 years later. Lunar cycles repeat each month.

Inflation ain’t that. Inflation is man-made. Inflation comes from money-printing and is an unintended consequence of the aforementioned good intentions.

Remember this when they tell you that inflation is down. Remember it when they cite the year-over-year inflation rate rather than the cumulative compounding number. The former meant to minimize what they’ve done, the latter representing the diminishing purchasing power of the non-asset-owners among us who are getting squeezed to death from every direction.

And of course, the elderly living off a fixed annuity or fixed income, people too young or poor to own financial assets, or anyone that committed the sin of saving instead of investing in the great casino are on the short end of the stick.

But this post isn’t even about inflation. It’s about something worse. Good intentions, blinding arrogance, and an even worse outcome.

Let’s start here: you can kill a goldfish by over-feeding them easier than by under-feeding them.

I hope our politicians and economists don’t care for any goldfish.

Home ownership for everyone is a noble goal. A great slogan. Who could be against home ownership for the lower and middle class? What kind of monster wouldn’t want that?

And hey, more buyers! More accessibility to mortgages and home ownership will support artificially high prices. A win-win all around!

Except for the obvious, that giving massive home loans to people unable to pay them back can only end in disaster. That is obvious, right? We all agree on that? Maybe I should prove the point.

Let’s examine the setup to the Global Financial Crisis. I know what you are thinking: you’ve read enough on the GFC and that story is tired and worn. But it is not tired and worn. In fact, we’ve learned nothing from it. Nothing at all.

You might have been told about predatory lenders and evil banksters. But I don’t think that’s the main story at all. Far as I can tell, Washington spent years engineering homeownership for people who would otherwise have been priced out of the housing market.

Cheap credit, tax perks, and the implicit safety net of Fannie and Freddie made mortgages feel like a risk-free public utility. When the government tells you everyone deserves a house and the market hears “don’t worry, we’ve got your back,” you get the inevitable: looser terms, riskier borrowers, teaser ARMs pitched as smart decisions, and originators shoveling paper out the door because they didn’t stand to lose anything if people defaulted on the loans.

Regulators did nothing. They tore down Glass-Steagall and let trading-desk risk seep into federally insured banks. Credit derivatives and subprime structures became attractive to performance-chasers, and the few attempts to add guardrails were blocked by the very people best positioned to know how dangerous it all was. And the rating agencies used models with recent historical data (again, book smarts without perspective) that stamped junk with AAA labels.

Layer on top the Fed artificially suppressing rates, and you ended up with a market getting pushed ever-further out on the risk curve.

That’s the real story. Not greed in a vacuum, but well-intentioned and short-sighted decisions that forced financial institutions to ignore risk, and that incentivized the system to allow people to buy homes they never should have.

They overfed the goldfish.

And here we are, 17 years later, and we’ve learned nothing.

Fannie Mae announced that it is dropping its 620 credit score minimum. The mortgage giant will instead use its own analysis of risk factors, which is a euphemism for saying that they’re easing barriers to borrowing.

And then, the announcement of the 50 year mortgage.

And just to go for the hattrick, there’s more! The Fed is pushing for another rate cut! Never mind 28% cumulative inflation over the past five years - even by CPI’s pathetically understated numbers.

It’s the exact same script! Zero points for originality.

And hey, why not? Home ownership is a noble goal. You aren’t against Average Joe buying a home, are you? Who could be against that!

Hubris. This is hubris. We’ve learned none of the lessons we needed to, while learning the only one we shouldn’t have: that the Fed can bail us out of any self-inflicted recession at any time.

But this time just might be different. Inflation is hurting people. Jobs are drying up. Disastrous economic policy is bleeding into the zeitgeist, and the social order. You can sense it, you can feel it.

So maybe this time we don’t give allowance for their good intentions. Maybe this time we hold them accountable for their hubris and their short-sightedness.

Maybe this time we get a little bit louder and speak up about them leading us down this man-made road to recession.