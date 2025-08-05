Sharanda Jones was sentenced to life in federal prison. Without parole. It wasn’t that long ago. It was in 1997, and she was a first-time, non-violent offender. Busted for marijuana possession, sentenced to prison for life.

It’s hard to wrap your head around. Because nowadays I can’t go on a drive in Michigan without seeing billboards and ads for weed shops. I’m driving in my car and my kids are looking out the window at these weed billboards every couple miles.

The State’s reversal really makes you think. How could the act of smoking weed be so evil as to warrant locking a woman in a cage for her life, and simultaneously be so chill that now we’ve got billboards appealing to kids.

Makes you lose faith in the sanctity of the whole statutory system, doesn’t it?

Well the SEC will not be outdone.

SEC Chairman Paul Atkins announced Project Crypto: a policy pivot intended to drive crypto innovation in the U.S. The SEC wants regulatory clarity, a “light-touch sandbox,” and “an American-made, compliance-first digital asset ecosystem.”

They’re promising safe harbor rules. Explicit guidance. International alignment. Everything the crypto industry and capital markets innovators could have asked for. Everything that could have been done ten years ago.

It is hard to digest. This is the same SEC that treated Coinbase like a crime scene. The same SEC that dragged its feet on every ETF application and every attempt to bring crypto onshore and into the light. The same SEC that has spent seven years in endless meetings and debates and task forces and comment letters just trying to define whatever the hell a security is.

To put in bluntly, SEC policy blowing around like a fart in a blizzard does not inspire long-term confidence.

is it a security, or is it cake?

But I don’t make the rules, and neither do you. Our job is to excel within the system in front of us.

And some laws change for the better. There used to be this unwritten rule that you couldn’t wear sneakers with a suit. Some brave soul at some conference somewhere said “fuck it”, and now everyone is rocking Hokas with their dress pants at every conference.

Humans course-correct. The SEC is course-correcting.

I saw the best minds of my generation destroyed by madness, trying to define what the hell a “security” is.

The game of innovating in financial services is a game of regulatory arbitrage. It has long been that way, and it is now more than ever.

Exemptions had been given out to two firms to create leveraged ETFs, and then halted for all others, creating an artificial oligarchy for a decade. And ten years after that, regulatory arbitrage allowed certain issuers to issue leveraged single-stock ETFs, making a total joke of Finra leverage limits.

These are the rules of the game. We might teach securities analysis in the CFA curriculum, but in the real world the skills that matter to would-be fund managers are lobbying, legalese, and connections in DC. And my condolences to anyone who was told otherwise.

So when the SEC says that “The entire world [will be] running on the backbone of American [blockchain] technology”, take the hint. Put your head down and get to work.

We have permission to no longer ask for permission. Get to work, start to build, and let’s get this whole damn system on-chain. Unless the SEC changes their mind again.