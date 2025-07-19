In the summer of 1991, within just six weeks, the following albums were released:

Aug 12 - Metallica - Black Album

Aug 27 - Pearl Jam - Ten

Sept 17 - GnR - Use Your Illusion 1&2

Sept 24 - Nirvana - Nevermind

Sept 24 - Red Hot Chili Peppers - Blood Sugar Sex Magik

Six weeks.

And if we include the rest of the year we can add R.E.M.’s Out of Time, Temple of the Dog, Smashing Pumpkin’s Gish, Soundgarden, The Pixies, Blur, A Tribe Called Quest, so many more.

Shut it down. Put 1991 on repeat. Music has peaked.

So what do my kids listen to today?

“Not that again, Dad, we don’t want to hear your old man music”

It’s the same thing I said to my Dad. Enough Beatles, enough Stones, enough of these hippies. Give me my own thing.

Every generation deserves its own thing.

The Depository Trust Company was formed in 1973. It merged with the National Securities Clearing Corporation, formed in 1976, to create the DTCC back in 1999. That’s before decimilization.

Funds are governed by the ‘40 act. Not the 2040 Act. It’s the 1940 Act. In 2025 we are governed by rules enacted in 1940.

Every generation deserves its own thing.

Tokenization is this generation’s thing.

You don’t need to internalize the concept of decentralization, although that helps. You just need to look around.

Tokenization didn’t just make your most psychotic and degenerate friend rich, it also entered the zeitgeist in a way that market structure never has. And its benefits are real.

Fractional ownership, 24/7 trading, peer-to-peer*, extreme transparency, borderless, customization, gamification**, community-building. These are all real, and they are fabulous.

*Sometimes; results may vary.

**Listed as a benefit because I still lean libertarian, and let ‘em have their vices. But I’m not so sure, I’m not so sure. There was a time I protested for weed legalization, now I cringe at people smoking pot in public. I’m getting older. I’m getting grumpier. Or maybe rules actually aren’t so bad.

Mostly, the thing with tokenization, it is an opportunity for wealth creation. Not just because Number Go Up, because it is designed that way. The incentives are built in.

You can get paid to program on it, you can get paid to audit it, you can mine it, you can promote or pump it, you can arb it. Just when AI is coming for the jobs, and for a generation that has embraced the gig economy, the idea that everyone can profit off the ecosystem is hope.

And anyway, every generation deserves its own thing.