Tony Greer from TG Macro and the Morning Navigator Newsletter joins the show to talk global macro, what happened to WTI oil futures and the USO ETF, the dominance of big tech, the airline trade and whether markets are disconnected from the fundamentals.
Tony Greer: How does oil trade negative?
Tony Greer from TG Macro and the Morning Navigator Newsletter joins the show to talk global macro, what happened to WTI oil futures and the USO ETF, the dominance of big tech, the airline trade and whether markets are disconnected from the fundamentals.
May 12, 2020
The Phil Bak Podcast
The Phil Bak Podcast takes you deep into the worlds of economics, investing and entrepreneurship as Phil talks to the innovators who challenge conventional thinking and exploring the narratives that are driving market moves.The Phil Bak Podcast takes you deep into the worlds of economics, investing and entrepreneurship as Phil talks to the innovators who challenge conventional thinking and exploring the narratives that are driving market moves.
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