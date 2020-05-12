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Tony Greer: How does oil trade negative?
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Tony Greer: How does oil trade negative?

Tony Greer from TG Macro and the Morning Navigator Newsletter joins the show to talk global macro, what happened to WTI oil futures and the USO ETF, the dominance of big tech, the airline trade and whether markets are disconnected from the fundamentals.
Phil Bak's avatar
Phil Bak
May 12, 2020

Tony Greer from TG Macro and the Morning Navigator Newsletter joins the show to talk global macro, what happened to WTI oil futures and the USO ETF, the dominance of big tech, the airline trade and whether markets are disconnected from the fundamentals.

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