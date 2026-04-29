What is a Banksy worth? An original Banksy. What is it really worth?

If you believe in things like free markets and price discovery, as I do, then you are probably thinking that it’s worth precisely the highest amount that a willing buyer is offering to pay.

But it ain’t so.

In October 2013, Banksy put a folding table outside Central Park and put out original works. He just sat there offering real signed Banksy canvases for $60.

And he sat there. Just a bored-looking man with spray-painted canvases. People walked past like it was a table full of Ikea art prints. Some people glanced, most kept walking.

Eventually, three buyers bought eight works for a grand total of $420. Some of those pieces were later estimated to be worth hundreds of thousands. One woman bought two because she negotiated a discount for her kids. That may be the greatest trade in history since Manhattan was sold for a few wompum, or when the Browns traded for Deshaun Watson.

Point is that without a velvet rope, without a pretentious art dealer, without complementary champagne, the art was worth almost nothing.

Value needs context.

A class A CRE property on an auction site trades for a fraction of the valuation it would get inside a fancy private REIT that was sold to your advisor on the golf course or at Morton’s.

Freddie McGee isn’t just some guy. Freddie was a star defensive back at Eastern Michigan University. He was thisclose to making it to the NFL, but that margin is so thin. Especially for small school players.

But he kept his dream alive. He didn’t make the NFL? Fine. He’ll go prove himself in the Arena Football League.

And prove himself he did. He took the league by storm with 25 pass breakups, 14 interceptions, and won the league’s defensive player of the year award. Surely the NFL would come calling now.

But they didn’t call. And neither did the agents.

An NFL hopeful coming out of the Arena Football League with no agent or ties to the league is like a Banksy being sold on the street. Value needs context.

So Freddie grabbed his cleats and made a homemade sign and stood outside the Detroit Lions training facility. He really did that.

I will root for this young man until the end of time.

Freddie McGee still doesn’t have an NFL team, but his determination got himself just enough attention to get an agent, and maybe that will get things started for him.

I don’t know whether he has what it takes to play in the NFL but I do know that he has what it takes to inspire me, and hopefully you now as well, and let’s all bring ourselves some Freddie McGee energy with us this week.

Value needs context. Original Banksy paintings are bought from reputable galleries. Class A CRE is bought from top tier private equity firms. NFL players come from the top schools and are represented by the top agents.

But if we can break these frames and see value for what it is, we’ll all be smarter buyers, smarter investors, and better people for it.