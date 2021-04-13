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Vance Barse: The Freedom Ride
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Vance Barse: The Freedom Ride

Vance Barse joins the podcast to tell the story about how he left the hedge fund world to ride a Harley Davidson across the country, and how he found meaning, purpose, and formulated the vision for starting his company Your Dedicated Fiduciary on that...
Phil Bak's avatar
Phil Bak
Apr 13, 2021

Vance Barse joins the podcast to tell the story about how he left the hedge fund world to ride a Harley Davidson across the country, and how he found meaning, purpose, and formulated the vision for starting his company Your Dedicated Fiduciary on that journey.

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