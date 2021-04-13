Vance Barse joins the podcast to tell the story about how he left the hedge fund world to ride a Harley Davidson across the country, and how he found meaning, purpose, and formulated the vision for starting his company Your Dedicated Fiduciary on that journey.
Vance Barse: The Freedom Ride
Vance Barse joins the podcast to tell the story about how he left the hedge fund world to ride a Harley Davidson across the country, and how he found meaning, purpose, and formulated the vision for starting his company Your Dedicated Fiduciary on that...
Apr 13, 2021
The Phil Bak Podcast
The Phil Bak Podcast takes you deep into the worlds of economics, investing and entrepreneurship as Phil talks to the innovators who challenge conventional thinking and exploring the narratives that are driving market moves.The Phil Bak Podcast takes you deep into the worlds of economics, investing and entrepreneurship as Phil talks to the innovators who challenge conventional thinking and exploring the narratives that are driving market moves.
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