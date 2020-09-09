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Vince Vitale: Advance CM & JA Stock Market Challenge
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Vince Vitale: Advance CM & JA Stock Market Challenge

Phil sits down with Vince Vitale, President of the CFA Society of Detroit and Director of Equity and Alternative Strategy Research at Advance Capital Management for a conversation about the markets and about giving back. They discuss selecting active...
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Phil Bak
Sep 09, 2020

Phil sits down with Vince Vitale, President of the CFA Society of Detroit and Director of Equity and Alternative Strategy Research at Advance Capital Management for a conversation about the markets and about giving back. They discuss selecting active managers, factor based portfolios and US equity valuations, and then talk about giving back to the community and creating a legacy. Vince announces the stock market challenge - sponsored by the CFA Society of Detroit - and about Junior Achievement of SE Michigan, who the challenge is raising money for. Finally, they talk about persistence and grit and how that drives Vince's career.

Register for the stock market challenge here: https://www.jamichigan.org/stock-market-challenge

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