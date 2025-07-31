All trilogies fall off at number three, and this one is no different. I wanted to keep writing about these agents as our bot army grows.

Here is the bot army:

Except, these are the early days of Agents. It is so early. This space is moving so fast, and the tech is changing even faster. Our first two bots are already broken.

Claude announced an AI Agents for finance rollout. OpenAI launched Agentics for ChatGPT. And as I get ready to announce my new tokenization venture, I’m already left behind in the dust.

I was going to trash this post, but at the urging of my friend Cat - a true expert in AI for financial services compliance and marketing - I will post it here.

Behold, the Godfather 3 of the Godfather trilogy. The beating of the dead horse, the going back to the well one time too many, the final installment of the AI Agents for Asset Management series.

Here are detailed implementation plans for our AI Agent PRISM: Performance Reporting & Intelligent Summary Machine. Our performance analyst who never sleeps, complains, or bills hourly.

I once worked with a fund that outsourced performance reporting to a third-party shop in Connecticut that charged $150k a year, delivered attribution reports six weeks late, and couldn’t explain their own numbers. Every month we'd wait like anxious schoolchildren for the “grades” to come in, praying the report wouldn’t contradict our marketing deck or compliance file.

That was 2019.

It’s 2025 now.

If you’re still outsourcing performance reporting in 2025, I’m sorry to say this... but you’ve become a meme.

Enter PRISM: Performance Reporting & Intelligent Summary Machine.

