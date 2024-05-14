BakStack

BakStack
The Phil Bak Podcast
Ben Hunt: Epsilon Theory Part Four
0:00
-53:58

Ben Hunt: Epsilon Theory Part Four

Phil is joined by friend of the show Ben Hunt for his fourth appearance on the podcast. Ben Hunt holds a PhD in Political Science from Harvard University, is the co-founder and CIO of Epsilon Theory, and co-founder of Second Foundation Partners. Ben...
Phil Bak's avatar
Phil Bak
May 14, 2024

Phil is joined by friend of the show Ben Hunt for his fourth appearance on the podcast. Ben Hunt holds a PhD in Political Science from Harvard University, is the co-founder and CIO of Epsilon Theory, and co-founder of Second Foundation Partners. Ben and Phil discuss narratives driving flows in markets, the incentivization of risk-taking by financial and government institutions, and the issues that have arisen within American academia over the past several years.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Phil Bak · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture