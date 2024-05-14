Phil is joined by friend of the show Ben Hunt for his fourth appearance on the podcast. Ben Hunt holds a PhD in Political Science from Harvard University, is the co-founder and CIO of Epsilon Theory, and co-founder of Second Foundation Partners. Ben and Phil discuss narratives driving flows in markets, the incentivization of risk-taking by financial and government institutions, and the issues that have arisen within American academia over the past several years.
Ben Hunt: Epsilon Theory Part Four
Phil is joined by friend of the show Ben Hunt for his fourth appearance on the podcast. Ben Hunt holds a PhD in Political Science from Harvard University, is the co-founder and CIO of Epsilon Theory, and co-founder of Second Foundation Partners. Ben...
May 14, 2024
The Phil Bak Podcast
The Phil Bak Podcast takes you deep into the worlds of economics, investing and entrepreneurship as Phil talks to the innovators who challenge conventional thinking and exploring the narratives that are driving market moves.The Phil Bak Podcast takes you deep into the worlds of economics, investing and entrepreneurship as Phil talks to the innovators who challenge conventional thinking and exploring the narratives that are driving market moves.
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