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Richard Adler: Reflecting on REITs
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Richard Adler: Reflecting on REITs

Richard Adler was a co-founder and former Managing Director of EII Capital Management, an investment advisory firm for over 38 years managing REIT portfolios beginning in 1986. He has sat on the advisory board of Armada since its founding, and is a...
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Phil Bak
Apr 25, 2024

Richard Adler was a co-founder and former Managing Director of EII Capital Management, an investment advisory firm for over 38 years managing REIT portfolios beginning in 1986. He has sat on the advisory board of Armada since its founding, and is a storied entrepreneur and business leader. Richard joins Phil to discuss REITs, investment, and reflect on his career spanning over 4 decades.

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