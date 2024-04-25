Richard Adler was a co-founder and former Managing Director of EII Capital Management, an investment advisory firm for over 38 years managing REIT portfolios beginning in 1986. He has sat on the advisory board of Armada since its founding, and is a storied entrepreneur and business leader. Richard joins Phil to discuss REITs, investment, and reflect on his career spanning over 4 decades.
Richard Adler: Reflecting on REITs
Richard Adler was a co-founder and former Managing Director of EII Capital Management, an investment advisory firm for over 38 years managing REIT portfolios beginning in 1986. He has sat on the advisory board of Armada since its founding, and is a...
Apr 25, 2024
The Phil Bak Podcast
The Phil Bak Podcast takes you deep into the worlds of economics, investing and entrepreneurship as Phil talks to the innovators who challenge conventional thinking and exploring the narratives that are driving market moves.The Phil Bak Podcast takes you deep into the worlds of economics, investing and entrepreneurship as Phil talks to the innovators who challenge conventional thinking and exploring the narratives that are driving market moves.
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