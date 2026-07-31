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Bear Haven Hale's avatar
Bear Haven Hale
7d

I am tempted to say, “you are bananas,” but I won’t. Fascinating piece makes you realise just how much has to hang together to produce a banana and by inference what happens if it doesn’t …

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X2da4's avatar
X2da4
7d

Excellent

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