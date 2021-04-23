Adam Butler, CIO of ReSolve Asset Management, tells stories of his career progression and how his investment approach evolved through the years, culminating in a transition to systematic quantitative investing.
Adam Butler: Systematic Investing
Adam Butler, CIO of ReSolve Asset Management, tells stories of his career progression and how his investment approach evolved through the years, culminating in a transition to systematic quantitative investing.
Apr 23, 2021
The Phil Bak Podcast
The Phil Bak Podcast takes you deep into the worlds of economics, investing and entrepreneurship as Phil talks to the innovators who challenge conventional thinking and exploring the narratives that are driving market moves.The Phil Bak Podcast takes you deep into the worlds of economics, investing and entrepreneurship as Phil talks to the innovators who challenge conventional thinking and exploring the narratives that are driving market moves.
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