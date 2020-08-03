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The Phil Bak Podcast
Jared Dillian: DJ Stochastic & Financial Content
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Jared Dillian: DJ Stochastic & Financial Content

Phil talks to Jared Dillian about creating and monetizing content across various mediums. They also discuss asset managers blinded by their anger at the Federal Reserve, Robinhood traders, inflation, and Jared's DJ career.
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Phil Bak
Aug 03, 2020

Phil talks to Jared Dillian about creating and monetizing content across various mediums. They also discuss asset managers blinded by their anger at the Federal Reserve, Robinhood traders, inflation, and Jared's DJ career.

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