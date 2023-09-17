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Meb Faber: Masterclass In Real Estate
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Meb Faber: Masterclass In Real Estate

In this reposted podcast, Phil sits down with Meb Faber and explains his mission and strategy in the real estate space. This conversation is the "why" behind what Phil does on the day to day, trying to create unique value within the real estate...
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Phil Bak
Sep 17, 2023

In this reposted podcast, Phil sits down with Meb Faber and explains his mission and strategy in the real estate space. This conversation is the "why" behind what Phil does on the day to day, trying to create unique value within the real estate investment market. This episode is censored when Phil or Meb directly mention particular funds by name. 

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