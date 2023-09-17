In this reposted podcast, Phil sits down with Meb Faber and explains his mission and strategy in the real estate space. This conversation is the "why" behind what Phil does on the day to day, trying to create unique value within the real estate investment market. This episode is censored when Phil or Meb directly mention particular funds by name.
Meb Faber: Masterclass In Real Estate
In this reposted podcast, Phil sits down with Meb Faber and explains his mission and strategy in the real estate space. This conversation is the "why" behind what Phil does on the day to day, trying to create unique value within the real estate...
Sep 17, 2023
The Phil Bak Podcast
The Phil Bak Podcast takes you deep into the worlds of economics, investing and entrepreneurship as Phil talks to the innovators who challenge conventional thinking and exploring the narratives that are driving market moves.The Phil Bak Podcast takes you deep into the worlds of economics, investing and entrepreneurship as Phil talks to the innovators who challenge conventional thinking and exploring the narratives that are driving market moves.
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