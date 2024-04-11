Michael Antonelli is a market strategist at Baird Private Wealth Management and author of the "Bull and Baird" blog. In a world where there is no shortage of anxiety inducing doomsday narratives, Michael stands out by being a bullish optimist. Michael makes the case for communicating about the market using common language, using a data driven approach to being bullish, and navigating uncertainty with more confidence.
Michael Antonelli: Good Vibes & Bull Vibes
Michael Antonelli is a market strategist at Baird Private Wealth Management and author of the "Bull and Baird" blog. In a world where there is no shortage of anxiety inducing doomsday narratives, Michael stands out by being a bullish optimist. Michael...
Apr 11, 2024
The Phil Bak Podcast
The Phil Bak Podcast takes you deep into the worlds of economics, investing and entrepreneurship as Phil talks to the innovators who challenge conventional thinking and exploring the narratives that are driving market moves.The Phil Bak Podcast takes you deep into the worlds of economics, investing and entrepreneurship as Phil talks to the innovators who challenge conventional thinking and exploring the narratives that are driving market moves.
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