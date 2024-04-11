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Michael Antonelli: Good Vibes & Bull Vibes
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Michael Antonelli: Good Vibes & Bull Vibes

Michael Antonelli is a market strategist at Baird Private Wealth Management and author of the "Bull and Baird" blog. In a world where there is no shortage of anxiety inducing doomsday narratives, Michael stands out by being a bullish optimist. Michael...
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Phil Bak
Apr 11, 2024

Michael Antonelli is a market strategist at Baird Private Wealth Management and author of the "Bull and Baird" blog. In a world where there is no shortage of anxiety inducing doomsday narratives, Michael stands out by being a bullish optimist. Michael makes the case for communicating about the market using common language, using a data driven approach to being bullish, and navigating uncertainty with more confidence. 

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