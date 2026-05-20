This is Skyline Standard

When I post podcasts on here they are conversations with guests who are doing interesting things in the areas we like to talk about (capital markets, real estate, ETFs, startups, etc).

This one is a little different. This conversation focuses on what I am doing.

Lightstone Direct is an incredible platform that allows investors to co-invest with Lightstone directly. It’s a model that offers efficiency and access in a much better way than you’ll get with NAV REITs, for one example. I was invited onto their podcast with Jonathan Spitz, and we had a great conversation that I want to share here because I don’t always get to tell my own story on my podcast.

We start by asking how real estate could trade with the speed, transparency, and efficiency of public markets, and without sacrificing institutional trust. We then go deep into the modernization of the CRE markets, Skyline Standard, and why tokenization may fundamentally reshape commercial real estate over the next decade.

I really enjoyed this one and hope you will to.

-Phil