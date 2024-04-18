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Cliff Asness: The Cliff Factor
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Cliff Asness: The Cliff Factor

Cliff Asness is the founder, Managing Principal and Chief Investment Officer at AQR Capital Management. Phil joins Cliff at his AQR office to chat about market concentration, value investing, and the market environment as a whole. Through the...
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Phil Bak
Apr 18, 2024

Cliff Asness is the founder, Managing Principal and Chief Investment Officer at AQR Capital Management. Phil joins Cliff at his AQR office to chat about market concentration, value investing, and the market environment as a whole. Through the conversation, Cliff shares a wealth of knowledge and perspectives from his 30+ years of experience in the asset management space. 

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