Cliff Asness is the founder, Managing Principal and Chief Investment Officer at AQR Capital Management. Phil joins Cliff at his AQR office to chat about market concentration, value investing, and the market environment as a whole. Through the conversation, Cliff shares a wealth of knowledge and perspectives from his 30+ years of experience in the asset management space.
Cliff Asness: The Cliff Factor
Cliff Asness is the founder, Managing Principal and Chief Investment Officer at AQR Capital Management. Phil joins Cliff at his AQR office to chat about market concentration, value investing, and the market environment as a whole. Through the...
Apr 18, 2024
The Phil Bak Podcast
The Phil Bak Podcast takes you deep into the worlds of economics, investing and entrepreneurship as Phil talks to the innovators who challenge conventional thinking and exploring the narratives that are driving market moves.The Phil Bak Podcast takes you deep into the worlds of economics, investing and entrepreneurship as Phil talks to the innovators who challenge conventional thinking and exploring the narratives that are driving market moves.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes