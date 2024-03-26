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The Phil Bak Podcast
Jared Dillian: Hungry Like A Wolf
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Jared Dillian: Hungry Like A Wolf

Jared Dillian, author and investment strategist, joins the Phil Bak podcast. He is the author of books such as No Worries: How to live a stress-free financial life, and Street Freak: A Memoir of Money and Madness. Jared and Phil discuss...
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Phil Bak
Mar 26, 2024

Jared Dillian, author and investment strategist, joins the Phil Bak podcast.  He is the author of books such as No Worries: How to live a stress-free financial life, and Street Freak: A Memoir of Money and Madness. Jared and Phil discuss financial freedom, hard work, rules for success, and taking control over your financial outcomes. 

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