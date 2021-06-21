Matt Hougan, CIO of Bitwise Investments, joins the podcast to explain Decentralized Finance (DeFi), decentralized exchanges, Ethereum, stablecoins, smart contracts, breakthrough protocols, Tether's risk and contagion, and how it all ties back to his potato peeler thesis.
Matt Hougan: Potato Peelers & DeFi
Matt Hougan, CIO of Bitwise Investments, joins the podcast to explain Decentralized Finance (DeFi), decentralized exchanges, Ethereum, stablecoins, smart contracts, breakthrough protocols, Tether's risk and contagion, and how it all ties back to his...
Jun 21, 2021
The Phil Bak Podcast
The Phil Bak Podcast takes you deep into the worlds of economics, investing and entrepreneurship as Phil talks to the innovators who challenge conventional thinking and exploring the narratives that are driving market moves.The Phil Bak Podcast takes you deep into the worlds of economics, investing and entrepreneurship as Phil talks to the innovators who challenge conventional thinking and exploring the narratives that are driving market moves.
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