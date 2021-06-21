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Matt Hougan: Potato Peelers & DeFi
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Matt Hougan: Potato Peelers & DeFi

Matt Hougan, CIO of Bitwise Investments, joins the podcast to explain Decentralized Finance (DeFi), decentralized exchanges, Ethereum, stablecoins, smart contracts, breakthrough protocols, Tether's risk and contagion, and how it all ties back to his...
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Phil Bak
Jun 21, 2021

Matt Hougan, CIO of Bitwise Investments, joins the podcast to explain Decentralized Finance (DeFi), decentralized exchanges, Ethereum, stablecoins, smart contracts, breakthrough protocols, Tether's risk and contagion, and how it all ties back to his potato peeler thesis.

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