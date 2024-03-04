Phil Bak sits down with Rob Simone, managing director of Hedgeye Risk Management. Rob has over 15 years of corporate equity research within the REIT sector. Rob joins Phil today to discuss his famous short call on Medical Properties Trust.
Rob Simone: A Big Short REIT
Phil Bak sits down with Rob Simone, managing director of Hedgeye Risk Management. Rob has over 15 years of corporate equity research within the REIT sector. Rob joins Phil today to discuss his famous short call on Medical Properties Trust.
Mar 04, 2024
The Phil Bak Podcast
The Phil Bak Podcast takes you deep into the worlds of economics, investing and entrepreneurship as Phil talks to the innovators who challenge conventional thinking and exploring the narratives that are driving market moves.The Phil Bak Podcast takes you deep into the worlds of economics, investing and entrepreneurship as Phil talks to the innovators who challenge conventional thinking and exploring the narratives that are driving market moves.
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