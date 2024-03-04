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The Phil Bak Podcast
Rob Simone: A Big Short REIT
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Rob Simone: A Big Short REIT

Phil Bak sits down with Rob Simone, managing director of Hedgeye Risk Management. Rob has over 15 years of corporate equity research within the REIT sector. Rob joins Phil today to discuss his famous short call on Medical Properties Trust.
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Phil Bak
Mar 04, 2024

Phil Bak sits down with Rob Simone, managing director of Hedgeye Risk Management. Rob has over 15 years of corporate equity research within the REIT sector. Rob joins Phil today to discuss his famous short call on Medical Properties Trust.

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