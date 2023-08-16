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Shana Orczyk Sissel: Queen of Alts
0:00
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Shana Orczyk Sissel: Queen of Alts

Phil sits down with Shana Sissel to discuss her journey founding Banrion Capital and her alternative investment strategy.
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Phil Bak
Aug 16, 2023

Phil sits down with Shana Sissel to discuss her journey founding Banrion Capital and her alternative investment strategy. 

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