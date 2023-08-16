Phil sits down with Shana Sissel to discuss her journey founding Banrion Capital and her alternative investment strategy.
Shana Orczyk Sissel: Queen of Alts
Phil sits down with Shana Sissel to discuss her journey founding Banrion Capital and her alternative investment strategy.
Aug 16, 2023
The Phil Bak Podcast
The Phil Bak Podcast takes you deep into the worlds of economics, investing and entrepreneurship as Phil talks to the innovators who challenge conventional thinking and exploring the narratives that are driving market moves.The Phil Bak Podcast takes you deep into the worlds of economics, investing and entrepreneurship as Phil talks to the innovators who challenge conventional thinking and exploring the narratives that are driving market moves.
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