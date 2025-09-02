Dan Joseph explains his Berkshire-style model combining private housing investing with public REIT bets to exploit wrapper-driven mis-pricings, how supply drives Real Estate pricing, and how to bet on idea-driven entrepreneurship within Real Estate.
PODCAST: Dan Joseph on building a “Berkshire” model for Real Estate investing
Sep 02, 2025
The Phil Bak Podcast
The Phil Bak Podcast takes you deep into the worlds of economics, investing and entrepreneurship as Phil talks to the innovators who challenge conventional thinking and exploring the narratives that are driving market moves.
