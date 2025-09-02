BakStack

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

PODCAST: Dan Joseph on building a “Berkshire” model for Real Estate investing

Phil Bak's avatar
Phil Bak
Sep 02, 2025
Share
Transcript

Dan Joseph explains his Berkshire-style model combining private housing investing with public REIT bets to exploit wrapper-driven mis-pricings, how supply drives Real Estate pricing, and how to bet on idea-driven entrepreneurship within Real Estate.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Phil Bak
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture